My back home morning train reads:

• How Hedge Funds (Secretly) Get Their Way in Washington (BloombergBusinessWeek)

• Those betting that the VIX will remain low need to stay aware of the feedback loop (LRB)

• Mexico’s drug cartels, now hooked on fuel, cripple nation’s refineries (Reuters)

• Who’s Your Real Boss? (Behavioral Scientist)

• Winemakers Turn to MIT to Save Pinot Noir in Warming Temperatures (Bloomberg)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!