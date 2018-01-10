10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Bought Apple Stock in 1980? Held It? Don’t Brag (BloombergView) see also World’s greatest stock picker? Bet you sold Apple and Google a long time ago (Washington Post)

• Ask Ethan: What Does The Future Of Science Look Like? (Forbes)

• The Cannabis Industry Is Well-Armed to Fight Jeff Sessions (Slate) see also What You Should Know About Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (Motley Fool)

• Is That a Frank Lloyd Wright? Prove It (Wall Street Journal)

• Trump’s Coal Bailout Is Dead (The Atlantic) see also Who Will Fund Clean Energy? Familiar Faces (Bloomberg View)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brooke Lampley, vice chairman of the fine art division at Sotheby’s. Lampley is a specialist in Impressionist and modern art, and previously ran that department at Christie’s, where she sold over a billion dollars of paintings and sculptures.

