10 Tuesday AM Reads

My first of 2018 morning train reads:

• The science of keeping your New Year’s resolution (Washington Post) see also Less Phone, More Nature: 34 Resolutions For a Better 2018 (MoneyBeat)

• Timeless investment lessons of 2017 (Marketwatch) see also How to Lean Against the Biases in 2018 (Thinkadvisor)

• Legal Weed Isn’t The Boon Small Businesses Thought It Would Be (fivethirtyeight) see also California Pot: Smoke ‘Em (or Eat ‘Em) If You Can Get ‘Em (Bloomberg)

• The Biggest Technology Failures of 2017 (MIT Technology Review)

• How A Melting Arctic Changes Everything Part III: The Economic Arctic (Bloomberg) see also How Climate Change Deniers Rise to the Top in Google Searches (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Anil Dash, CEO of Fog Creek Software, and incubator of startups Trello, Stack Overflow, and Glitch. Dash was an advisor to the Obama White House’s Office of Digital Strategy.

