10 Tuesday AM Reads

January 30, 2018

My SOTU morning train reads:

• As States Legalize Marijuana, Investors See an Opportunity (New York Times) see also Record-High Support for Legalizing Marijuana Use in U.S. (Gallup)
• How Apple Built a Chip Powerhouse to Threaten Qualcomm and Intel (Bloomberg)
• Ikea has changed the way we think about furniture (Washington Post)
• Few U.S. adults report bonuses, raises from Republican tax law (Reuters) but see Trump is winning (Vox)
• Don’t it make my red Moon blue: How to watch the total lunar eclipse on January 31 (Syfy Wire)

What are you reading?

