10 Wednesday AM Reads

My easing back into it morning train reads:

• The 99 best things that happened in 2017 (Quartz)

• Passive funds can “smooth the ride” of an active portfolio (Vanguard) see also Stockpickers’ fees set to suffer from ETF price war (Financial Times)

• The $100 Billion Venture Capital Bomb (Institutional Investor)

• ‘It’s a giant present to the tax lobbying community’ (Politico) but see Clobbered by new tax code, blue states — and pundits — plot their revenge (Marketwatch)

• Almost 80 percent of battery-powered vehicles in the U.S. are leased, not owned (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Anil Dash, CEO of Fog Creek Software, and incubator of startups Trello, Stack Overflow, and Glitch. Dash was an advisor to the Obama White House’s Office of Digital Strategy.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!