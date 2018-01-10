10 Wednesday AM Reads

Well, that was tedious. Recover with our mid-week morning train reads:

• Wall Street Can’t Hold Back Vanguard’s Low-Fee Ocean (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• The Mysterious Private Company Controlling Corporate America (Institutional Investor)

• Amazon’s entry into the health care industry, by the numbers (Recode)

• ‘He’s not a PR guy’: Adam Mosseri, Facebook’s head of news feed, has become an unlikely good guy to publishers (Digiday)

• The ‘Hot Hand’ Debate Gets Flipped on Its Head (Wall Street Journal) see also Momentum isn’t magic – vindicating the hot hand with the mathematics of streaks (The Conversation)

What are you reading?

