10 Wednesday AM Reads

January 31, 2018 8:15am by

Well, that was tedious. Recover with our mid-week morning train reads:

• Wall Street Can’t Hold Back Vanguard’s Low-Fee Ocean (Bloomberg Gadfly)
• The Mysterious Private Company Controlling Corporate America (Institutional Investor)
• Amazon’s entry into the health care industry, by the numbers (Recode)
• ‘He’s not a PR guy’: Adam Mosseri, Facebook’s head of news feed, has become an unlikely good guy to publishers (Digiday)
• The ‘Hot Hand’ Debate Gets Flipped on Its Head (Wall Street Journal) see also Momentum isn’t magic – vindicating the hot hand with the mathematics of streaks (The Conversation)

What are you reading?

