10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning Florida0-based reads:
• Ray Dalio teaches Cycles 101: Boom, then bust. Repeat. (Credit Writedowns)
• Kansas Provides Compelling Evidence of Failure of “Supply-Side” Tax Cuts (Center on Budget and Policy Priorities)
• Business schools have a problem with fintech (Financial Times) see also Banks and Fintechs Are Duelling In a ‘War For Talent’ (Bloomberg)
• 3 Ways to Improve Your Decision Making (Harvard Business Review)
• Philip K. Dick and the Fake Humans (Boston Review)
What are you reading?
