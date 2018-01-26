1949 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Villa d’Este

I was never much of an Alfa fan when I was younger, but I have to admit the lines and details on the 6C are intriguing.

It was not the fastest car on the road, with its inline 2.5 liter 6-cylinder making anywhere from 90 hp to 125 hp version you see here, with those gorgeous triple carburetors, it had a top speed of 120 mph. Purchased by wealthy customers — King Farouk, Alì Khan, Rita Hayworth, Tyrone Power, and Prince Rainier — it was one of the most expensive cars of its day.

Source: Classic Driver

