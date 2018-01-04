Annual Inside ETFs Conference January 21st

I am very jazzed about an upcoming conference, the annual Inside ETFs Conference held in Hollywood, Florida. Billed as the “world’s #1 ETFs event,” it has more than 2500 attendees from over 50 countries.

There is the usual who’s who list of investing royalty (Tim Buckley, Vanguard, Mohamed El-Erian, PIMCO, Jeffrey Sherman, DoubleLine Capital, Rob Arnott, Research Affiliates, Tom Farley, NYSE Group, Alan Krueger, CEA and others), the real surprise attraction are some of the non-financial speakers:

• Music legend Quincy Jones

• 4 Star General Stanley McChrystal, former Commander of U.S. & International Forces in Afghanistan at US Army

• Tennis great Serena Williams

I am very excited to announce that at the event, I will be doing a live MiB interview with tennis great Serena Williams.

And on a day like today, with gale force winds and a foot of snow on the way, there are many worse places to think about for a long weekend than Hollywood, Florida.

You can register here