Apple’s Cash Hoard Keeps Growing

Three Ideas for How Apple Should Use All That Cash

The company is great, yes, but it can’t let so much money sit idle.

Bloomberg, January 26, 2018

Back in November 2017, I suggested that Apple Inc. should use some of its immense cash stockpile to buy rather than build its video library and streaming offerings. My idea was a straight purchase of Netflix Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at about $100 billion. That was a nice premium to where it was trading then, using Apple’s valuable stock currency to beat Amazon.com Inc. or some other buyer to the punch.

But all the pushback: It’s too expensive! Apple can build it! It doesn’t do big acquisitions!

Alas, now it’s too late. Netflix shares have soared almost 40 percent since the start of November, giving it a market value of about $117 billion, a good deal more than my proposed $100 billion price tag. Apple’s stock, meanwhile, has barely budged since then, rising a bit more than 1 percent. A takeover of Netflix now would more likely require an offer closer to $150 billion. At that price, an all-stock deal would mean that Apple would have to hand over stock equal to almost 20 percent of its $870 billion market value.

Not going to happen.

Apple has the fortunate problem of sitting on too much cash. Its giant hoard isn’t likely to stop growing anytime soon. It is the result of several specific factors, most prominent being the phenomenal success of the iPhone. But there is a legacy here as well, related to the near-death experience in June 1997, when Apple was a few months away from running out of money. The company was saved by a cash infusion from Microsoft Corp.

How times have changed: when the Apple iPod was introduced in 2001, the stock traded at about $15. About $13 of that reflected cash on Apple’s balance sheet…