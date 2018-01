Start your New Year off right with this:

Burton Malkiel and Charley Ellis speak at a fireside chat on the topic of what’s changed in the last 10 years—a retrospective on personal finance and investing . Burton is returning to Google 10 years after his first talk here, when he was invited by Jonathan Rosenberg and Sergey Brin to discuss personal finance and investing in advance of the Google IPO at the time.

Source: Talks At Google, November 12, 2013