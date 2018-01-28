Housel: What Other Industries Teach Us About Investing

Morgan Housel gave an amazing presentation on What Other Industries Teach Us About Investing at our second annual MicroCap Leadership Summit (MLS). The MLS is an annual event hosted by MicroCapClub. MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, and UK markets. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub’s mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena



Morgan Housel on What Other Industries Teach Us About Investing



Source: Microcapclub

