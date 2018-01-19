This is an interesting, sculptural design from Lexus. I don’t what to make of the “kinetic seats,” but the “Suicide Doors” are neat — I first encountered in the 1961 Lincoln Continental, and later in a surprisingly exotic Mazda RX8 I owned 15 years ago.I always like the idea of companies pushing the design envelope, taking a chance to see where it may go, even if it produces something that not on my wish list.

Based on a similar chassis to the Toyota C-HR, expect both a hybrid and regular gas version in the US.



Source: Lexus