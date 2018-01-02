Masters in Business:  Anil Dash on making the tech world more humane and ethical

This week I sit down with technology entrepreneur, activist, and writer Anil Dash. He is currently CEO of Fog Creek Software. Dash was an advisor to the Obama White House’s Office of Digital Strategy.

He was employee #1 at Six Apart, the innovative blogging software firm behind Typepad, observing in 2002: “Any new form of electronic communication will first be dismissed as trivial and worthless until it produces a profound result, after which it will be described as obvious and boring.”

Dash explains how the digital commons has become derailed by those whose goals are not to create but to purposefully prevent online conversations from progressing. He describes his mission as a technology entrepreneur as “making the tech world more humane and ethical.”

Some of his favorite books are referenced here.

