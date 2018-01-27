MIB: Tom Gilovich, Cornell Psychology Professor

Thomas Gilovich, the Irene Blecker Rosenfeld Professor of Psychology at Cornell University, has the hot hand. You may not know the low key professor’s name, but you certainly are familiar with his work. He has authored or co-authored many innovative papers and discoveries in the field of human biases and heuristics. He has written numerous books, including “How We Know What Isn’t So: The Fallibility of Human Reason in Everyday Life.”

Gilovich co-authored a paper on Basketball’s “Hot Hand” with Amos Teversky, sending the sport of roundball into a tizzy of denial as the two demonstrated why the Hot Hand was a statistical myth.

More recently, his studies on happiness and life satisfaction discovered that experiences generate greater lasting joy than do consumption of goods. People adapt to both positive and negative situations, and pleasure from increases in goods eventually attenuates as one gets used to the larger TV, house, automobile, etc. Experiences, on the other hand, changes who you are as person, connects you to other people, and provides more enduring satisfaction and enjoyment.

Gilovich also points out that the “Kubler Ross 5 stages of grief” is essentially an anecdote, not supported by actual data.

Some of his favorite books are referenced here (transcript will posted this weekend).

Books by Tom Gilovich

Tom Gilovich’s favorite books

Enduring Love by Ian McEwan



Nutshell by Ian McEwan



Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies by Jared Diamond



Thinking Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

