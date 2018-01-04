Here Comes the Minimum-Wage Increases

Workers in 18 States Get Minimum-Wage Increases
Source: Real Time Economics
2018 begins with instant raises for the lowest paid rung of the labor pool — those working for minimum wage — in 18 states and almost 22 municipalities, the lowest-paid workers are seeing an pay increase.
This is the end result of a lot of policy debate, pressure from labor groups, and a general recognition of the negative societal consequences of massive economic inequality:
“In some cases, the increases represent one of several steps in a multiyear process to slowly raise the minimum wage. Arizona, for instance, will see its pay floor rise 50 cents on Jan. 1, followed by another 50 cents in 2019 and $1 in 2020, part of a four-year process to boost the base salary for workers who don’t work for tips to $12 an hour by 2020. Voters approved a measure in 2016 to raise the minimum wage in four steps.
We will learn tomorrow about the broader economy; these increases won’t show up in the BLS data until next month…