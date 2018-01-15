10 MLK Day Reads

My Martin Luther King Day reads:

• A Racist in the Oval Office (New Yorker) see also Donald Trump’s long history of racism, from the 1970s to 2018 (Vox)

• How To Meditate (Daily Stoic)

• China bets on facial recognition in big drive for total surveillance (Washington Post)

• Stoking Fears, Trump Defied Bureaucracy to Advance Immigration Agenda (New York Times)

• A Game-Theory Solution for a Fractured America (Bloomberg View)

• Still unclear about gerrymandering? See exactly how it worked in North Carolina. (Wonkblog) see also This Ohio Case Could Change Who Gets Purged From The Voter Rolls (FiveThirtyEight)

• Mohammed bin Salman’s Next Saudi Challenge: Curtailing Ultraconservative Islam (Wall Street Journal)

• From Gunshots To Alleged Rapes, A Toxic Legacy Of Police Relations On A Wisconsin Reservation (Buzzfeed)

• President Trump has made more than 2,000 false or misleading claims over 355 days (Washington Post)

• Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal on the beauty of self-discipline (Vox)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brooke Lampley, vice chairman of the fine art division at Sotheby’s. Lampley is a specialist in Impressionist and modern art, and previously ran that department at Christie’s, where she sold over a billion dollars of paintings and sculptures.

“This #MLKDay and beyond, we must reflect on the vast strides made to even the economic progress enjoyed by both women and minorities. At the same time, an inequality margin has dawdled, and all of us need to address it.” —Salil Mehta



Source: Salil Mehta

