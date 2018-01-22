10 Monday AM Reads

My Floridian morning train beach reads:

• Can We Be Brutally Honest About Investment Returns? (MoneyBeat)
• How Warren Buffett’s billionaire deputy became an “expert-generalist” (Quartz)
• Inside Amazon Go, a Store of the Future: The technology inside Amazon’s includes no checkout lines. (New York Times)
• Complexity Bias: Why We Prefer Complicated to Simple (Farnam Street)
• The Spartans Were Morons (Task and Purpose)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ed Mendel, co-founder of Ned Davis Research and part owner of the Atlanta Falcons.

