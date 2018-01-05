How Much Should Fair Value Matter to Investors?

Stocks Are Pricey? It Depends

The real question is: Relative to what?

Bloomberg, January 5, 2018

How cheap or expensive are stocks? This is one of the more interesting investing debates, and a very confusing question for institutions and individuals alike. It often leads to fear, paralysis or bad decision-making, or some combination of the three.

I was reminded of this recently courtesy of a Wall Street Journal article with the headline “What to Buy When Nothing Is Cheap?,” discussing a dilemma facing large pension funds. The implied question is how much risk should investors tolerate when everything seems to be overvalued. That’s a premise loaded with implications that must be unpacked before you can get to the primary question of valuations and what (or whether) to buy.

Let’s start by saying that not everything is overvalued. European stocks are certainly cheaper than U.S. stocks; emerging markets are cheaper still. The Journal noted that the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, had internally discussed selling $50 billion of stocks last year; but after thinking things over, it ended up buying more instead. But this offers no satisfying answer to the flip side of the question posed by that headline: Is everything overvalued?

My Bloomberg Gadfly colleague Nir Kaissar and I debated this issue last year. There were numerous takeaways from our discussion, but a few stand out:

Valuation cycles are driven primarily by psychology, making “fair value” a meaningless point along a continuum

Cheap stocks are not always good buys, and pricey stocks don’t always disappoint

Expensive stocks should constrain your future return expectations and cheap stocks should raise them — but only over longer periods of time, once mean reversion reasserts itself

An awful lot of capital is still sloshing through the system, chasing too few quality bonds and stocks

In investing, only considering a single variable as a key determinant of subsequent returns is a fool’s errand. We previously observed that relying on median price-to-earnings ratios alone while ignoring other factors often leads to poor outcomes. Allow me to call attention to an idea related to the valuation discussion — a superior alternative is to consider other variables in your equations.



