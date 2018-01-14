10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• Three Anonymous Guys Wiped $3 Billion Off South Africa Stocks in Four Days (Bloomberg)

• Pfizer, pocketing a big tax cut from Trump, will end investment in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s research (Los Angeles Times)

• ‘Bonds, like men, are in a bear market,’ and other bizarre things Bill Gross has said (MarketWatch)

• The Lifecycle of an Investment Idea (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Smell, Memory: Perfumers evoke the elegance of an imagined tennis game, not the stench of a real one. (Longreads)

• Inside One of America’s Last Pencil Factories (NYT)

• How the heroin trade explains the US-UK failure in Afghanistan (The Guardian)

• Americans are pretty ugly when parking their cars (The Outline)

• Blue-State Tax Games Could Make the Rich Even Richer (Bloomberg)

• How selective hearing works in the brain: ‘Cocktail party effect’ explained (Science Daily)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brooke Lampley, vice chairman of the fine art division at Sotheby’s. Lampley is a specialist in Impressionist and modern art, and previously ran that department at Christie’s, where she sold over a billion dollars of paintings and sculptures.

21 Million Taxpayers Will Stop Taking the Charitable Deduction Under The TCJA



Source: Tax Policy Center

