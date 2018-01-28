10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• Tax Incentive Puts More Robots on Factory Floors (Wall Street Journal) see also Why Is Pay Lagging? Maybe Too Many Mergers in the Heartland (New York Times)

• Slumbering Bear Holds a Lot of Answers (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• Here are 18 frequently asked 401(k) questions (USA Today)

• Meet an Intrepid Stock-Market Sleuth. He Just Turned 19 Years Old (MoneyBeat)

• Ghost towers: half of new-build luxury London flats fail to sell (The Guardian)

• The Pope Just Said Fake News Is The Work Of The Devil (Buzzfeed)

• Monsters, Marvels, and the Birth of Science (Nautilus)

• Swat at a Zika mosquito and it could remember you for days (Mother Jones)

• An Inside Look At The Accounts Twitter Has Censored In Countries Around The World (Buzzfeed)

• How Tom Brady Became The King Of Comebacks (FiveThirtyEight)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Cornell psychology professor Thomas Gilovich, best known for his research in heuristics and biases. He is the author of several books, including “How We Know What Isn’t So: The Fallibility of Human Reason in Everyday Life,” and is the co-author (with Amos Tversky) on the seminal study on the myth of the “Hot Hand” in the NBA.

Americans owe more, save less, and are poorer than in decades



Source: Axios

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!