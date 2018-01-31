Weed Prices Across USA

Bloomberg:

It’s relatively cheap in Seattle, and L.A. and San Francisco are pretty competitive, but it’s an entirely different story on the East Coast, especially in the nation’s capital.

We’re talking marijuana prices, of course. According to the 2018 Cannabis Price Index, a study compiled by Seedo, a Tel Aviv-based company that produces devices for home growers, the average cost in Seattle is $7.58 a gram, while it’s a whopping $18.08 in Washington. In New York City, which consumes more marijuana than any other metropolis on Earth, the average price is $10.76.