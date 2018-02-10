10 Friday AM Reads

Interesting week; finish strong with our morning train reads:

• This Bull Market Hasn’t Been Correction-Proof (Bloomberg Gadfly) see also Far From Unprecedented: Nine Selloffs Like This, and Nine Rebounds (Bloomberg)

• Too Clever By Half (Epsilon Theory)

• Why Competitive Advantages Die (Collaborative Fund)

• Intel is making smart glasses that actually look good (The Verge)

• Two theaters or 1,000? How to release an Oscar-winning film (Marketwatch)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jack Devine, a 32-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency, a former Acting Director of CIA’s operations. He is the author of Good Hunting: An American Spymaster’s Story.

