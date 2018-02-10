10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• World’s Asset Owners Discuss ESG Investment Plans at United Nations (CIO)

• When Mental Models Fail (Wealth of Common Sense)

• Why Don’t People Want to Buy Manhattan’s Spectacular Mansions? (Bloomberg)

• Letter of Recommendation: Rodney Dangerfield (New York Times)

• The One Patriots Stat That Eagles Fans Probably Don’t Want To Hear (FiveThirtyEight)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Constance Hunter, chief economist of KPMG. She is a past board member of the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) and a member of 100 Women in Hedge Funds.

