10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• We’re All Gun Owners, and Here’s Why (Barron’s) see also Firms Reassess Involvement in Gun Industry in Wake of Florida Shooting (Wall Street Journal)

• Airbnb and the Unintended Consequences of ‘Disruption’ (The Atlantic)

• Elon Musk’s Uncontested 3-Pointers: What does the Tesla and SpaceX founder have in common with Stephen Curry? (Wall Street Journal)

• Peter Thiel Got His Revenge on Gawker. He May Yet Regret It (DailyBeast)

• Silicon Valley parents are raising their kids tech-free — and it should be a red flag (BusinessInsider)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Pimco’s Jerome Schneider, head of short-term portfolio management and funding, and Morningstar Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S. 2015).

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!