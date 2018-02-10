10 Monday AM Reads

Well, THAT was exciting. Back to work with our morning train reads:

• “Bitcoin is my potential pension” (Washington Post)

• The Stock Market Works by Day, but It Loves the Night (New York Times)

• You probably won’t own a self-driving car, but you’ll ride in them a lot (Popular Science)

• The Surprising Good News About Demographics and the Stock Market (Wall Street Journal)

• The Magnetic Field Is Shifting. The Poles May Flip. This Could Get Bad. (Undark)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Constance Hunter, chief economist of KPMG. She is a past board member of the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) and a member of 100 Women in Hedge Funds.

