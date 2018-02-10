10 Monday Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• Exit Interview: Mark Mobius on 30 Years of Emerging Markets (Barron’s)

• When Investing in Stocks Makes You Feel Like Throwing Up and You Do It Anyway (MoneyBeat)

• The Shutdown Lesson People Seem To Have Trouble Learning (fivethirtyeight)

• A (so far) complete timeline of the investigation into Trump and Russia (Washington Post)

• Podcast Listeners Really Are the Holy Grail Advertisers Hoped They’d Be (Wired)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jack Devine, a 32-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency, a former Acting Director of CIA’s operations. He is the author of Good Hunting: An American Spymaster’s Story.

