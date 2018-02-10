10 Thursday AM Reads

Kick off February with our morning train reads:

• In investing, reacting to headlines can cost you (Globe and Mail) see also Political Climate, Optimism, and Investment Decisions (SSRN)

• Jamie Dimon’s longevity at JPMorgan leads to itchy feet below him (Financial Times)

• Low-Cost Care Threatens High-Quality Health Stocks (BloombergGadfly) see also Amazon Health (Stratechery)

• Eulogy for the Headphone Jack (Medium)

• Camera Historica: The Sean Flynn Leica M2 (Japan Camera Hunter)

What are you reading?

