10 Thursday AM Reads

Kick off February with our morning train reads:
• In investing, reacting to headlines can cost you (Globe and Mail) see also Political Climate, Optimism, and Investment Decisions (SSRN)
• Jamie Dimon’s longevity at JPMorgan leads to itchy feet below him (Financial Times)
• Low-Cost Care Threatens High-Quality Health Stocks (BloombergGadfly) see also Amazon Health (Stratechery)
• Eulogy for the Headphone Jack (Medium)
• Camera Historica: The Sean Flynn Leica M2 (Japan Camera Hunter)
What are you reading?
