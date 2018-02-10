10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• How Active Managers Are Fighting Back (Institutional Investor)
• The effects of 137 minimum wage hikes, in one chart (Wonkblog) see also 6 Reasons That Pay Has Lagged Behind U.S. Job Growth (New York Times)
• ‘Class-passing’: how do you learn the rules of being rich? (The Guardian)
• The Death of Clothing (Bloomberg)
• The Philly Special: Inside the ‘Set of Stones’ Play Call That Helped the Eagles Win the Super Bowl (SI)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!