10 Tuesday AM Reads

Back to work with our Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Wealth Managers Beware: Emerging Fintechs Are Coming For Retirement Planning Next (CB Insights)

• Devil’s Bargain: We already have planet-cooling technology. The problem is, it’s killing us. (Grist)

• The Mueller Probe and a Lesson in Russian Strategic Deception (Slate)

• Podcasting Is the New Soft Diplomacy (Ringer) see also Slow Burn, a podcast miniseries about Watergate, the scandal that brought down a president (Slate)

• The Sound and the Fury: Inside the Mystery of the Havana Embassy (ProPublica)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Kathryn Minshew, co-founder and chief executive officer of career-development platform The Muse. She has been named to the Forbes “30 Under 30 in Media” list, and honored as one of Inc.’s “15 Women to Watch in Tech.”

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!