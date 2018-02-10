10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• Sonos CEO Patrick Spence on how Sonos is contending with competitors Amazon, Google and Apple (Recode)

• Long Before U.S. Election, Russian Trolls Were Spreading Disinformation (Wall Street Journal) see also Russia’s Election Interference Is Digital Marketing 101 (The Atlantic)

• In our eyes, Google’s software sees heart attack risk (Washington Post)

• In polarized era, fewer Americans hold a mix of conservative and liberal views (Pew Research)

• “Barb, I Think He’s Had the Back End of That Set of Trousers Let Go on Him”: A gasp-filled history of skating wardrobe malfunctions (Slate)