10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• This Spicy Drama About Facebook CPMs Has People Like “Wahh?” And “Whoaaa” (Buzzfeed)

• The Hidden Tax on Private Equity Investors (Institutional Investor)

• Annuity peddlers beware: There is a new sheriff in town. (Teachable Moment)

• WTF? Defective Guns are the only product that can’t be recalled (BloombergBusinessweek)

• The Alt-right is recruiting depressed people: Unfortunately, targeting vulnerable communities seems to be working (The Outline)