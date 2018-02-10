10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:
• This Spicy Drama About Facebook CPMs Has People Like “Wahh?” And “Whoaaa” (Buzzfeed)
• The Hidden Tax on Private Equity Investors (Institutional Investor)
• Annuity peddlers beware: There is a new sheriff in town. (Teachable Moment)
• WTF? Defective Guns are the only product that can’t be recalled (BloombergBusinessweek)
• The Alt-right is recruiting depressed people: Unfortunately, targeting vulnerable communities seems to be working (The Outline)
What are you reading?
