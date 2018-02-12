Mutual Fund Management is a Boy’s Club . . .

Good piece by Tara Lachapelle, noting “Only 2 percent of those assets are managed exclusively by women.”
Here she is on Gadfly:
“According to a 2015 analysis by Morningstar Inc. (the most recent year for which data is available), only 2 percent of the assets in the more than $12 trillion U.S. open-end mutual fund universe were managed exclusively by women, and just 2.5 percent of the funds had a woman as sole manager. Sadly, the rates are unlikely to have changed much since then.”
And of course, the charts are telling:
The $12 Trillion Mutual Fund Men’s Club Needs More Women
Source: Bloomberg Gadfly
Source: Bloomberg Gadfly