1958 Porsche 356

Funny how your tastes change: When I was younger, I found the Porsche Speedster to be far too similar to its Volkswagen Beetle roots (its not all that hard to see the family tree here).

As I have aged, I have grown to appreciate the simple elegance of the 356. Porsche’s first production automobile was based on a lightweight, nimble-handling, rear-engine, rear-wheel drive, two-door design. A relatively clean sample goes for about $100k; pristine concourse versions can go for 2 to 3X that.

It was never on my wishlist, but I could learn to appreciate the occasional Sunday drive in this little beauty…



Source: Classic Driver