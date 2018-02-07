El-Erian: Lessons for Investors in Turbulent Markets

Very interesting discussion from Mohamed A. El-Erian, who gives these three bulleted lessons investors should be learning from the current shift in volatility:

1. Long periods of market calm create the technical conditions for violent air pockets. 2. Crowded trades can be a lot more unstable than most investors expect. 3. During market turmoil, investor differentiation gives way to indiscriminate action.

Go read the entire thing . . .

