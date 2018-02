click for full event site



I am very jazzed to be involved with the launch of a new Futures Forward series, analyzing how market psychology and tech are driving trading decisions.

It is a fascinating topic list — my panel is titled “The rise of AI research,” but the other subjects include: “Trading Psychology Playbook” by Dr. Doug Hirschhorn, Ph.D., and “What are the markets telling us.”

Should be a very interesting evening. More info can be found here.