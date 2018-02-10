MiB: Jack Devine, CIA

This week, we speak with Jack Devine, a 32-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency (“CIA”) serving as both Acting Director and Associate Director of CIA’s operations. He is the author of Good Hunting: An American Spymaster’s Story.

Devine recalls how he joined the Agency, rose through the ranks, and eventually became director of operations. As head of the Counter-Narcotics division, he helped bring down Pablo Escobar; he also served as head of the CIA’s Afghan Task Force (discussed in the film Charlie Wilson’s War). He explains how providing the Mujahideen forces the Stinger anti-aircraft missile in their fight against the Russians (1980s of the Afghan War). Devine somewhat infamous introduction of the Stinger was a game changer. It eventually ended up leading to the Russians departing Afghanistan, a geo-political event which contributed to the fall of communist Soviet Union (the former USSR).

He calls the current “firestorm” between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and President Trump. Professionals in the CIA and the FBI do not believe politics should play a role in law enforcement. Domestic politics is unprofessional in the business, and his experience with both various agencies including the FBI, is that they operate free of bias and political agendas. The FBI Director’s 10-year term of office was designed to keep it free from partisan wrangling.

He expects the FBI as an institution will weather the storm, eventually being vindicated. He also believe the agencies should operate with a great degree of independence in their pursuit of facts.

Some of his favorite books are referenced here;

