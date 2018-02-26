MIB: Oil Crash as a Formative Lesson on Leverage

This week, we speak with Jerome Schneider, Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC’s head of short-term portfolio management and funding. In 2015, Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.).

Growing up in Oklahoma, he saw first-hand the oil crash of the 1980s and the ensuing destruction of wealth it caused. It was an important lesson for Schneider, imparting upon him at a very early age the dangers of leverage.

We also discuss the factors that are affecting fixed income today: liquidity, supply, safety, demand, central bank purchases, and the dearth of high-quality assets. It may be too early to declare the multi-decade bear bond market over, but Schneider also notes an increased need for the U.S. to borrow a greater supply of bonds to fund large increases in deficits. This will likely drive rates higher.

Some of his favorite books are referenced here; conversation transcript is available here.

