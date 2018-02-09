Quiz: Presidential Stock Market Comments

Match the comment with the President who said them (bonus points if you can judge if the advice was good or bad):

President:

A) Lyndon Johnson

B) Richard Nixon

C) Ronald Reagan

D) Gerald Ford

E) Jimmy Carter

F) George H.W.Bush

G) Bill Clinton

H) George W. Bush

I) Barrack Obama

J) Donald Trump

Comment:

1. “Frankly if I had any money, I’d be buying stocks right now.” 2. “People will realize …that there is value [now] in the market. In other words if they buy stock, they are buying value, as opposed to buying, you know, buying into a bubble.” 3. “The stock market goes up and it goes down.” 4. “I feel very good about our economy. But I think since the first of the year, the stock market prices, although they’ve fluctuated somewhat, have been relatively stable.” 5. “Well I am no expert in the stock market. So, I am not going to make any comment on what it really reflects, other than it must reflect the growing confidence of a great many people in the steps that we are taking to improve the economy.” 6. “You know, it bobs up and down day to day and if you spend all your time worrying about that, then you’re probably going to get the long-term strategy wrong.” 7. “It’s like telling what level the stock market ought to be… I’ve got enough difficulties without getting into that business, and I shouldn’t do it.” 8. “I am confident about the future of the American economy, and I am confident about the future of America. And you can judge from that, that I would buy stocks for that reason.” 9. “Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!” 10. “I would not sell the United States economy short at this point. And long term I would not be selling my investments in the American economy.” 11. “Unrealistic to think that the market will… more than triple every five years…. My view is that as Secretary Rubin used to say, Markets go up. Markets go down.” 12. “We’re bullish on the American economy… Tax reform and budget control….”We’re going to turn the bull loose.” 13. “Profit and earnings ratios are starting to get to the point where buying stocks is a potentially good deal, if you’ve got a long-term perspective on it.” 14. “Millions of individuals reap the rewards of free enterprise through stock ownership in the vast number of companies listed on U. S. stock exchanges.” 15. “The stock market has smashed one record after another, gaining $8 trillion in value.”

Answers after the jump . . .

Highlight the text below to match the president with his comment:

1 Richard Nixon: “Frankly if I had any money, I’d be buying stocks right now.”

2 George W. Bush: “People will realize …that there is value [now] in the market. In other words if they buy stock, they are buying value, as opposed to buying, you know, buying into a bubble.”

3 Lyndon Johnson: “The stock market goes up and it goes down.”

4 Jimmy Carter: “I feel very good about our economy. But I think since the first of the year, the stock market prices, although they’ve fluctuated somewhat, have been relatively stable.”

5 Gerald Ford: “Well I am no expert in the stock market. So, I am not going to make any comment on what it really reflects, other than it must reflect the growing confidence of a great many people in the steps that we are taking to improve the economy.”

6 Barrack Obama: “You know, it bobs up and down day to day and if you spend all your time worrying about that, then you’re probably going to get the long-term strategy wrong. Profit and earnings ratios are starting to get to the point where buying stocks is a potentially good deal, if you’ve got a long-term perspective on it.”

7 George H.W.Bush: “It’s like telling what level the stock market ought to be… I’ve got enough difficulties without getting into that business, and I shouldn’t do it.”

8 Ronald Reagan: “I am confident about the future of the American economy, and I am confident about the future of America. And you can judge from that, that I would buy stocks for that reason.”

9 Donald Trump: “Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!”

10 Richard Nixon: “I would not sell the United States economy short at this point. And long term I would not be selling my investments in the American economy.”

11 Bill Clinton: “Unrealistic to think that the market will… more than triple every five years…. My view is that as Secretary Rubin used to say, Markets go up. Markets go down.”

12 Ronald Reagan: “We’re bullish on the American economy… Tax reform and budget control….”We’re going to turn the bull loose.”

13 Barack Obama: “Profit and earnings ratios are starting to get to the point where buying stocks is a potentially good deal, if you’ve got a long-term perspective on it.”

14 Ronald Reagan: “Millions of individuals reap the rewards of free enterprise through stock ownership in the vast number of companies listed on U. S. stock exchanges.”

15 President Trump: “The stock market has smashed one record after another, gaining $8 trillion in value.”

Sources: Birinyi Associates, Bloomberg, NYT, WSJ