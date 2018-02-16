Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 2.16.18

Succinct Summation of the Week’s Events:

Positives:

1. Markets rallied after last week’s volatility, with broad indices gaining 4-6%;

2. Eurozone economy was confirmed to have grown by 2.7% y/o/y in Q4, capping the best year of growth since 2007

3. Philly regional index saw a gain of 3.6 pts m/o/m to 25.8 and that was 4 pts above the forecast. The internals were also better off weakness in January.

4. NAHB housing index was unchanged at 72 as expected. NAR said builders had to balance their enthusiasm over tax reform and regulatory relief but with the reality of the marketplace.

5. US business inventories in December rose .4% m/o/m for a 2nd straight month. As sales rose by a similar amount the I/S ratio was unchanged.

6. NFIB small business optimism index for January rose 2 pts to 106.9 after falling by 2.6 pts in December. Current Compensation component was up by 4 pts to 31%, matching the highest also in 17 years. This could add to upward wage pressures.

7. Total aggregate financing in China in January was robust at 3.06 Trillion yuan but that was a bit less than expectations of 3.15 Trillion.