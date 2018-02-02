Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 2.2.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 2nd, 2017

Positives:

1. Nonfarm payrolls rose from 148k previously to 200k, above the 175k expected.

2. Average hourly earnings rose 2.9%, the highest since 2009.

3. Personal income rose 0.4% m/o/m, above the 0.3% expected increase.

4. PMI manufacturing index came in at 55.1, near a 3-year high.

5. Consumer confidence rose from 122.1 to 125.4, above the 123.6 expected.

6. Construction spending rose 0.7% m/o/m, above the 0.5% expected increase.

7. Jobless claims fell from 233k to 230k, the 4-week moving average fell from 240k to 234.5k.

8. Factory orders rose 1.7% m/o/m, above the 1.5% expected increase.