10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Why Can’t the U.S. Treat Gun Violence as a Public-Health Problem? (The Atlantic) see also School shootings in the US keep happening again and again and again (CNN) .
• The Big ICO Swindle: Many cryptocurrency speculators are banking on the theory that someone dumber than them will buy their tokens for more than they paid. That’s a pretty good bet … until it isn’t. (Wired)
• Everyone is wrong on the internet, stock market returns edition (FT Alphaville)
• What Stands Between Bezos, Buffett, and Dimon and a Health-Care Fix (Bloomberg)
• The Story of the Johnsons, the Boisterous Dynasty That’s Taken Over Britain (Vice)
• What Color Is a Tennis Ball? An investigation into a surprisingly divisive question (The Atlantic)
• What To Do About Your Mediocre Sex Life (Real Clear)
• An Oral History of The Wire’s Unforgettable 5-Minute ‘F*ck’ Scene (Vulture)
• How Much Did Russian Interference Affect The 2016 Election? (FiveThirtyEight)
• Thirty-six minutes after the gold medal was won, the Olympics happened (Washington Post)
Health System Performance Scores
Source: Commonwealth Fund
