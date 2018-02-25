10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• The Frat House of Representatives (Politico)

• The Rise of Bitcoin Factories: Mining for the Masses (Wall Street Journal)

• “Just an Ass-Backward Tech Company”: How Twitter Lost the Internet War (Vanity Fair)

• How the Adult Film Industry Evolves With the Internet (Real Clear Life)

• Why Can Everyone Spot Fake News But The Tech Companies? (Buzzfeed)

• Why conservative magazines are more important than ever (Washington Post)

• Crisis actors, deep state, false flag: the rise of conspiracy theory code words (The Guardian)

• Years-old rape kits are finally being tested. No one can agree on what to do next. (Washington Post)

• Secret Life of a Search and Rescue Volunteer (Narratively) see also 72 Hours of Getting Schooled in the No-Nonsense Art of Survival (Outside)

• What I Saw Treating the Victims From Parkland Should Change the Debate on Guns (The Atlantic)