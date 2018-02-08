Terminated: Volatility Products Blow Up

5 Rules to Help Avoid Investing Disaster

It’s actually not that hard.

Bloomberg, February 8, 2018.

A basic rule of life is to avoid being a guinea pig in other people’s experiments. This is an inviolable rule of technology: consumers should always leave 1.0 of anything to the early adopters. All car fanatics know that any brand-new vehicle model will come with bugs, quirks and design issues that tend to get corrected in the second year of production. And anytime finance creates a new product — from CDOs to ETNs to ICOs — smart investors know to give these novel trading vehicles a wide berth until proven safe and effective in a variety of market and economic conditions.

Which brings us to the most recent shiny Wall Street toy to blow up: inverse volatility products. Consider the Credit Suisse Velocity Shares Inverse VIX ETN. The prospectus for this product has a so-called termination clause, and Credit Suisse has said it will redeem the ETN later this month. What was worth $1.5 billion last week has now rung down the curtain and joined the choir invisible,declined by roughly 95 percent. The best explanation I have seen to date on the inverse volatility trade is here.

See the chart below for what happened to those who played a version of this bet:

Cliff Dive

Events such as this are opportunities to remind investors of some basic rules. So, without further delays, let’s delve into what lessons investors should have gleaned from the past week’s debacle.

No. 1. Avoid New Products : It bears repeating — all new and untested financial products should be avoided for a full market/economic cycle. Wait for a recession and recovery, a bull and bear market cycle before buying any new Wall Street offering. There is no downside to waiting a few years; the upside is missing the disasters that seem to occur on a regular basis. Whether it is securitized subprime mortgages, or inverse volatility notes, prudence is essential. There is no cost to waiting . . .