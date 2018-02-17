The Collection is a short documentary about two friends, DJ Ginsberg and Marilyn Wagner, and their discovery of an astonishing and unique collection of movie memorabilia, comprised of over 40,000 printer blocks and 20,000 printer plates used to create the original newspaper advertisements for virtually every movie released in the United States from the silent period through 1984, when newspapers stopped using the letterpress format.

The film was shot in Omaha, Nebraska over a four-day period in January 2016. Created by the two-person team of Adam Roffman (Director/Producer) and Nathaniel Hansen (Cinematographer/Editor), their third time working together (the first two times being on the short documentaries Spearhunter and All The Presidents’ Heads). The Collection was shot on a Canon C300.

Source: kottke