10 Weekend Reads

• Tulip mania: the classic story of a Dutch financial bubble is mostly wrong (The Conversation)

• Should You Dollar-Cost Average? (Flirting with Models)

• The Intellectual War on Science: It’s wreaking havoc in universities and jeopardizing the progress of research (Chronicle of Higher Education)

• Why American Workers Aren’t Getting A Raise: An Economic Detective Story (Jonathan Tepper)

• A Conversation With George Church, geneticist/molecular engineer (Edge)

• He Predicted The 2016 Fake News Crisis. Now He’s Worried About An Information Apocalypse. (Buzzfeed) see also Inside The Two Years That Shook Facebook— And The World (Wired)

• How to Build a Robot That Wants to Change the World (Quanta Magazine)

• “Who Needs a Controversy Over the Inauguration?”: Reince Priebus Opens Up About His Six Months of Magical Thinking (Vanity Fair)

• Inside North Korea’s Hacker Army: The regime in Pyongyang has sent hundreds of programmers to other countries. Their mission: Make money by any means necessary. Here’s what their lives are like. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Why Silicon Valley billionaires are prepping for the apocalypse in New Zealand (The Guardian)

Since 2012, $1 trillion has been pulled from retail-investor mutual funds

Source: Wall Street Journal

