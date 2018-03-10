10 Friday AM Reads

My WTF? A trade war?! morning train reads:

• Dow Vigilantes (Yardeni)

• Harvard Blew $1 Billion in Bet on Tomatoes, Sugar, and Eucalyptus (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• How Quantum Computing Threatens Blockchain (National Review)

• How Trump Conquered Facebook Without Russian Ads (Wired)

• Yes, bacon really is killing us (The Guardian) but see How To Do ‘Good Fat’ Better (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with entrepreneur and professor Luis Perez-Breva, who directs MIT’s Innovation Teams Program. He is the author of “Innovating: A Doer’s Manifesto for Starting From a Hunch, Prototyping Problems, Scaling Up, and Learning to Be Productively Wrong.”

