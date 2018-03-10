10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich? Turns out it’s just chance. (MIT Technology Review)

• The Massive Prize Luring Miners to the Stars (Bloomberg)

• The Grim Conclusions of the Largest-Ever Study of Fake News (The Atlantic) see also It’s True: False News Spreads Faster and Wider. And Humans Are to Blame. (New York Times)

• Five myths about gerrymandering (Washington Post)

• Ideas That Changed My Life (Collaborative Fund)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with writer and media strategist Ryan Holiday who is the former director of marketing for American Apparel. He is the author of six books, including “The Daily Stoic” and most recently “Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of Intrigue.”

