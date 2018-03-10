10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week Beantown morning train reads:

• Is The US Stock Market Overvalued? Depends on which Model You ask (Alpha Architect)

• The Seven Biggest Lies Theranos Told. (Buzzfeed)

• How Jamie Dimon came to rue his Bear Stearns deal (Financial Times)

• Toys ‘R’ Us Is a How-Not-To Guide for the Retail Business (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• Video Game Violence: The Latest Chapter in a Long History of Complaining About Violent Entertainment (Foundation for Economic Education)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Lazard Asset Management’s James Donald, Managing Director and Head of the Emerging Markets team. In 2017, Lazard’s team won SMA Managers of the Year award in the global and international category.

