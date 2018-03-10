10 Friday AM Reads

My snow is melting, when is Spring gonna get here? morning train reads:

• ‘Lone DNC Hacker’ Guccifer 2.0 Slipped Up and Revealed He Was a Russian Intelligence Officer (Daily Beast)

• San Francisco Is No Longer the Startup Capital. Here’s Where Startups Should Look Next (Inc)

• Crispr’s inventor assesses her creation (Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

• Say goodbye to the information age: it’s all about reputation now (Aeon)

• In California’s rural, conservative north, there are big dreams for cleaving the state (Los Angeles Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Kathleen Fisher, head of wealth and investment strategies for AllianceBernstein. She leads the team responsible for developing and communicating asset allocation advice and investment strategies for high-net-worth clients.

